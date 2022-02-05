Baader Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €85.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €91.38 ($102.68).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €74.62 ($83.84) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €77.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €81.30. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($63.20).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

