Baader Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €85.00 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2022

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €91.38 ($102.68).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €74.62 ($83.84) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €77.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €81.30. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($63.20).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

