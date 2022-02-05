Baader Bank Reiterates €150.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($151.69) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($173.03) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €149.00 ($167.42) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($151.69) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €139.64 ($156.90).

SAP stock opened at €109.18 ($122.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €119.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22. SAP has a 52 week low of €100.46 ($112.88) and a 52 week high of €129.74 ($145.78).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

