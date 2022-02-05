Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

BMI stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.94. The company had a trading volume of 95,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $85.55 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.72.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Badger Meter by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

