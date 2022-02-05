Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €7.60 by Jefferies Financial Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €7.60 ($8.54) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.40 ($8.31) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.20) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.20 ($8.09) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.84) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($7.19) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of €6.51 ($7.31) and a 12 month high of €7.93 ($8.91).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

