Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0578 per share by the bank on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. Banco Santander has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $9.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 134,561 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSBR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

