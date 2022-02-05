Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Get Bancorp alerts:

TBBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.