Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) were down 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 51,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8,093% from the average daily volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bank of the Philippine Islands from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.

Bank of the Philippine Islands engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through following business segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking. The Consumer Banking segment covers deposit taking and services, consumer lending such as home mortgages, auto loans and credit card finance as well as the remittance business of individual clients and retail markets.

