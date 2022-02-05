Barclays Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €26.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.97) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TAG Immobilien has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.88 ($30.20).

TEG stock opened at €22.83 ($25.65) on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €22.08 ($24.81) and a 12-month high of €29.37 ($33.00). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 7.09.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

