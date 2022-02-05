Barclays Initiates Coverage on Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Euronext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronext has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Euronext stock opened at $99.50 on Thursday. Euronext has a one year low of $93.85 and a one year high of $121.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.24.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

