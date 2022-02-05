Barclays Lowers Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target to GBX 2,750

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 3,220 ($43.29) to GBX 2,750 ($36.97) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HLMA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($40.06) price objective on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($34.59) price objective on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($34.59) price objective on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,595.20 ($34.89).

LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,432 ($32.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,902.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,931.38. The stock has a market cap of £9.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.20. Halma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,214 ($29.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,270 ($43.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Halma’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

