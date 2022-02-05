Barclays Lowers London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Price Target to GBX 9,500

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from £110 ($147.89) to GBX 9,500 ($127.72) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LSEG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($134.44) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,890 ($119.52) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a £103 ($138.48) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,959 ($120.45) to GBX 9,050 ($121.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 8,600 ($115.62) to GBX 9,300 ($125.03) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,130 ($122.75).

Shares of LON LSEG opened at GBX 7,144 ($96.05) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,022.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,397.69. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6,502 ($87.42) and a 52-week high of £100.10 ($134.58). The firm has a market cap of £39.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24.

In related news, insider Tsega Gebreyes bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,086 ($95.27) per share, with a total value of £85,032 ($114,321.05). Also, insider David Schwimmer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,680 ($89.81) per share, for a total transaction of £334,000 ($449,045.44).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

