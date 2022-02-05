Barclays PLC Buys 12,095 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Conn’s worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Conn’s during the second quarter worth $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the second quarter worth $172,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Conn’s during the second quarter worth $227,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Conn’s by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CONN opened at $22.60 on Friday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Conn’s’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

