Barclays PLC Buys 23,885 Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,885 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Global Cord Blood worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 90.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 179,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 85,061 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 19.8% in the second quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,184,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 361,238 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 314.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 27.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,758,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 378,765 shares in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CO stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $487.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. Global Cord Blood Co. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $6.31.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 41.45%.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

