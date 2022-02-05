Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,404 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Mitek Systems worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 166,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,425,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after purchasing an additional 71,472 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,497,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,836,000 after buying an additional 124,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mitek Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,358,000 after buying an additional 44,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Mitek Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,048,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,398,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

In related news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $43,999.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $136,720.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,587 shares of company stock worth $769,505. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MITK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Shares of MITK opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $696.27 million, a PE ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 0.40. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.