Barclays PLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,359 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Central Pacific Financial worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 42.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,174,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 35.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 508,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 133,208 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,940,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after buying an additional 62,140 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.22. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $30.97.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

CPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

