Barclays PLC Purchases 14,922 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Model N worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODN opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.25 million, a PE ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $65,096.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $111,903.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,215 shares of company stock valued at $806,837 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MODN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

