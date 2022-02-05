Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 164 ($2.20) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.35) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.37) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 173.71 ($2.34).

Shares of LON PHP opened at GBX 137.40 ($1.85) on Thursday. Primary Health Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 137.40 ($1.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 170.20 ($2.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 148.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 155.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

