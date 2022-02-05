Barclays Reiterates “€10.90” Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

Barclays set a €10.90 ($12.25) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($17.30) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €14.42 ($16.20).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.