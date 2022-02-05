Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.89) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CPG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.59) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.20) to GBX 2,000 ($26.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($23.12) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,658.89 ($22.30).

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 1,734 ($23.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £30.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,626.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,546.59. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,369.50 ($18.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,797 ($24.16).

In related news, insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.56), for a total transaction of £189,732 ($255,084.70).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

