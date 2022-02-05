Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX:BDC) Insider Acquires A$148,400.00 in Stock

Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX:BDC) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$148,400.00 ($105,248.23).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.56.
Bardoc Gold Company Profile
