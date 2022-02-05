Barrington Research Weighs in on Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sirius XM in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 96.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

