Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.027 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.53.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $56.13 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

