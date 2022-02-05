Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 36,427 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 13.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 274,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth $107,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

