Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BVNRY. UBS Group cut Bavarian Nordic A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bavarian Nordic A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

Shares of BVNRY opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.