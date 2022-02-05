Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report sales of $3.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.42 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $12.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $16.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,185,000 after acquiring an additional 451,813 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 507.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 46,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 83,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,673,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $88.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.