BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,705 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 6.58% of BayCom worth $13,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCML. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BayCom by 14.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in BayCom in the second quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BayCom by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BayCom by 78.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 36,133 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BayCom in the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BayCom alerts:

Shares of BayCom stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. BayCom Corp has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $234.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BayCom had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BayCom Corp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BayCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

BayCom Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML).

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.