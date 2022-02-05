BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Increases Dividend to $1.17 Per Share

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.169 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

BCE stock opened at C$67.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.73 billion and a PE ratio of 20.69. BCE has a one year low of C$54.42 and a one year high of C$68.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.63.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.00.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.