BCE (NYSE:BCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $53.24. 1,098,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $53.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

