BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Increased to C$71.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BCE. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 104.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in BCE by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.