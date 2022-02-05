Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to post sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $7.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BECN traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.88. 677,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,441. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average is $53.25. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

