Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Beam Global worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Beam Global by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Beam Global by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Beam Global stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $71.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $111.68 million, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.10.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

