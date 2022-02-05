Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $272.86.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $268.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $272.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.67 and a 200 day moving average of $250.30.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

