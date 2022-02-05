BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $23.01 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $910.34 million, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 410.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares in the last quarter.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

