Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $565-605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.17 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

BHE traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,770. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Benchmark Electronics has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 76.75%.

In other news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

