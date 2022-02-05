Benchmark Lowers Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $175.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $131.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.37 and a 200 day moving average of $165.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after acquiring an additional 17,098 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Qorvo by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Qorvo by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Qorvo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

