Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $51.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $796,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,555 shares of company stock worth $1,045,101. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

