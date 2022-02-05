Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Down 7.9%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 13,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,495,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLI shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $570.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Rothman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

