Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Announces Earnings Results

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Berry Global Group updated its FY22 guidance to $7.20-7.70 EPS.

NYSE BERY traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $54.51 and a one year high of $74.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.78.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

