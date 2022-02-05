BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $147.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.36. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BGSF will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BGSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $342,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Seid bought 14,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $196,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 39,600 shares of company stock worth $548,166. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BGSF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.