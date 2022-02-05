Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BILL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.25.

Bill.com stock opened at $231.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.71 and a beta of 2.41. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,115 shares of company stock valued at $129,211,943 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $600,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 42,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bill.com by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

