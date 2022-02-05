BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.48 Million

Brokerages forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will post sales of $47.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.50 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,081.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $158.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.01 million to $164.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $241.43 million, with estimates ranging from $197.05 million to $283.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCRX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $367,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,195,930. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,430 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 965,010 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2,898.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 746,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 722,057 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

