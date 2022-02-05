Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $224.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $258.00 to $224.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Biogen from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Biogen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $289.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $221.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen has a 12-month low of $212.56 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Biogen by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after buying an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

