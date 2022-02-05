Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $224.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $258.00 to $224.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Biogen from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Biogen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $289.92.
Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $221.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen has a 12-month low of $212.56 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.75.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Biogen by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after buying an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
