Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $289.92.
Shares of Biogen stock opened at $221.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen has a 1 year low of $212.56 and a 1 year high of $468.55.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Biogen by 300.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after buying an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
