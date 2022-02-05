Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $289.92.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $221.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen has a 1 year low of $212.56 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Biogen by 300.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after buying an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.