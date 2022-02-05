bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $272,555.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00051450 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.62 or 0.07245611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00053782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,580.55 or 1.00237643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00053061 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006582 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

