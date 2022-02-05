BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $32,371.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $57,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,111 shares of company stock worth $167,397. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.43.

NYSE:BB opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.30. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

