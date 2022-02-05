BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $9.43.

NYSE BB opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $57,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $37,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,111 shares of company stock worth $167,397 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,760,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 16.6% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 724,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 5.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 170,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

