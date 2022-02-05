Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

BLKLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. raised shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.25 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Shares of BLKLF stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $7.52.

Blackline Safety Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services for employee monitoring. The firm operates through the Product and Service segments. The Product segment consists of sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.