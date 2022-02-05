BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 144.50% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of BKCC stock remained flat at $$4.17 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 232,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 446,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 138,912 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 219,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,833 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,588,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 358,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

