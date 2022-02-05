BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767,176 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.67% of Talos Energy worth $97,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 2,305.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy in the third quarter worth about $138,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter worth about $163,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock worth $91,787,376. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TALO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.79.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $11.63 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $952.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.99.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

