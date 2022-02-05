BlackRock Inc. Has $89.77 Million Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,280,374 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 631,894 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.23% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $89,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BVN. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BVN shares. TheStreet lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

